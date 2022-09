The WL-S boys soccer team lost to Legacy Christian, 4-0, in non-league action.

Carter Titus had 10 saves in goal for the Tigers (3-1).

The WL-S girls soccer squad defeated Legacy Christian, 4-0.

Scoring goals for the Tigers (4-0) were Megan Hollar (3) and Lily Weaver and Ivy Cline had an assist.

Delaney Wade had 5 saves in goal.

The WL-S jayvee team tied Graham, 1-1.

Emery Longaberger had the goal for the Tigers and Lily Langhardt had an assist.

Graham did not report statistics.