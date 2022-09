Tigers upend Cardinals in volleyball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Triad , 25-12, 25-20, 25-16, in OHC volleyball.

For the Tigers (2-0), Bailey Poppe had 14 kills, 6 digs, 17 assists and was 20/22 serving with 6 aces and 5/5 on serves received, Ava Poppe had 9 kills, 10 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace and was 10/11 serving and 18/19 on serves received and Londyn Loveless had 18 assists, 3 digs and was 11/11 serving.

WL-S won the jayvee match, 25-5, 25-23.

For the Tigers, Lyndee Harrison was 8/8 setting with 4 assists and was 5/5 serving, Ava Cole had 2 digs, 2 kills and was 2/2 serving and Josie Hostetler had 1 dig, 4 kills, 2 assists, 1 solo block and was 4/4 serving.

Indians win

Mechanicsburg topped Northeastern, 25-10, 25-16, 25-19, in OHC volleyball.

For the Indians, Anna Mascadri had 10 digs, Kara Bebout had 6 kills, Brynn Brown had 3 blocks and Rylea Anway had 8 assists.

The Mechanicsburg jayvees won, 25-7, 25-17.

Graham falls

London defeated Graham, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18, in CBC volleyball.

Urbana loses

Bellefontaine beat Urbana, 25-6, 25-10, 25-13, in CBC volleyball.

UHS falls in tennis

London defeated Urbana, 5-0, in CBC girls tennis.

Triad's Cayla Eaton goes up for the kill against WL-S's Leah Ropp (left) and Naomi Cole. Photo by John Coffman Photography