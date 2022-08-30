Indians earn victory in girls golf

SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg defeated Kenton Ridge, 219-229, in non-league girls golf.

For the Indians (5-1), Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 45, Caitlin Burchett had a 57, Dani Schipfer a 58 and Kendall Rausch a 59.

UHS boys lose

Visiting Indian Lake beat Urbana, 185-199, in CBC boys golf.

For the Hillclimbers (2-3), Tate Armstrong had a 39, Kaz Scott a 51, Ryland Davis a 54 and Conall Sherman a 55.

UHS falls in tennis

Kenton Ridge downed Urbana, 5-0, in CBC girls tennis.

JH volleyball

North Union beat Graham’s 7th grade team, 25-9, 25-4. Top server for Graham was Rachel Birchfield.

Graham’s 8th grade team lost, 25-15, 25-21. Top servers for Graham were Zoey Conn, Kaylin Hedrick, Morgan Spitler and Kylie Heinzen.