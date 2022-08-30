Urbana defeats Indian Lake in boys soccer

Landon Key had four goals as Urbana beat Indian Lake, 6-0, in CBC boys soccer.

Landon Elliott and Layne Settle each added a goal for the Hillclimbers (3-0, 1-0).

Jaxen Neff-Strickland, Brandon Laird and Settle each had an assist. Kayden Jacobs had 5 saves in goal and Mike Dale had 2.

Graham girls win

RICHWOOD – The Graham girls soccer team defeated North Union, 9-1, in CBC action.

The Falcons (3-1, 1-0) came out fast, scoring four goals in the first 15 minutes and never looked back.

Rosey Dunham scored three goals, Madison Lute and Sophia Mannier each had two goals and Darlene Haines and Kirsten Wheeland had a goal each.

Urbana's Layne Settle (right) controls the ball against visiting Indian Lake. Photo by John Coffman Photography