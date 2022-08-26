Graham golf teams earn victories

ST. PARIS – Graham nipped North Union, 177-178, in CBC boys golf.

In CBC girls golf, Graham topped Ben Logan, 206-238.

For the Falcons, Zoey Merritt was the medalist with a season-low 36. Bella Odle carded a 50 and Madison Murphy and Ryleigh Schafer each had a 60.

M’burg wins

SPRINGFIELD – Undefeated Mechanicsburg beat Springfield Catholic Central, 157-184, in OHC boys golf.

For the Indians (11-0), Cole Reiser, Noah Dietrich and Conner Eyink each shot a 39 and Anderson Reiser had a 40.

WL-S falls

Greeneview defeated visiting WL-S, 168-209, in OHC boys golf.

For the Tigers, Eli Adkins had a 50, Greyson Horsley a 51, Collin Thompson a 53 and Leland Henry a 55.