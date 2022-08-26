Indians defeat Cardinals in volleyball

NORTH LEWISBURG – Mechanicsburg defeated Triad, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21, in OHC volleyball.

Sarah Beattie led the Indians in kills with 8, Cami McDonald had 2 blocks, Laney Vanhoose had 14 assists and 4 aces and Abby Lawhorn had 14 digs.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvees won, 25-15, 25-12.

Triad did not report statistics.

WL-S wins

WEST JEFFERSON – The WL-S volleyball team beat West Jefferson, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16, in OHC action.

For the Tigers (1-0), Bailey Poppe had 8 kills, 8 digs, was 10/11 serving with one ace and 33/33 setting with 10 assists; Londyn Loveless was 29/30 setting with 9 assists and 2 aces; Chaley Wade had 4 kills, 3 digs and 1 block and Naomi Cole had 5 kills and was 13/15 serving with 6 aces and 2 blocks.

WL-S won the jayvee match, 25-18, 25-19.

UHS falls

TIPP CITY – Bethel beat Urbana, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14, in non-league volleyball.

Urbana’s jayvees lost, 25-8, 25-14.

JH volleyball

The WL-S 7th graders lost to West Jefferson, 25-16, 25-23. For the Tigers, Mckayla Reames had 3 aces and Aubralyn Wiant had 2 aces.

The WL-S 8th graders won, 25-15, 25-7. Kiersten Stoll led the Tigers with 7 kills, 4 aces, 1 dig and 1 assist and Emma Liggett added 2 kills, 6 aces and 1 assist.

Mechanicsburg’s Abby Lawhorn (pictured) returns a serve against Triad. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_lawhorn.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Abby Lawhorn (pictured) returns a serve against Triad. Photo by John Coffman Photography