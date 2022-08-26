Indians, Tigers earn wins in football

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg routed Covington, 55-0, in non-league football Friday night.
The Indians (2-0) play at Madison Plains next Friday night.
WL-S 42, B. Logan 41
WEST LIBERTY – WL-S nipped Ben Logan, 42-41, in non-league football Friday night.
The Tigers (1-1) play at Springfield Catholic Central next Friday night.
N. Union 35, Triad 0
NORTH LEWISBURG – North Union defeated Triad, 35-0, in non-league football Friday night.
The Cardinals (0-2) host Cedarville next Friday night.
Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Roland dives into the end zone against visiting Covington Friday nigjht.