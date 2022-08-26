Indians, Tigers earn wins in football

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg routed Covington, 55-0, in non-league football Friday night.

The Indians (2-0) play at Madison Plains next Friday night.

WL-S 42, B. Logan 41

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S nipped Ben Logan, 42-41, in non-league football Friday night.

The Tigers (1-1) play at Springfield Catholic Central next Friday night.

N. Union 35, Triad 0

NORTH LEWISBURG – North Union defeated Triad, 35-0, in non-league football Friday night.

The Cardinals (0-2) host Cedarville next Friday night.

Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Roland dives into the end zone against visiting Covington Friday nigjht. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_roland.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Roland dives into the end zone against visiting Covington Friday nigjht. Photo by John Coffman Photography