Indians, Tigers earn wins in football

Staff report

Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Roland dives into the end zone against visiting Covington Friday nigjht.

Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Roland dives into the end zone against visiting Covington Friday nigjht.


Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg routed Covington, 55-0, in non-league football Friday night.

The Indians (2-0) play at Madison Plains next Friday night.

WL-S 42, B. Logan 41

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S nipped Ben Logan, 42-41, in non-league football Friday night.

The Tigers (1-1) play at Springfield Catholic Central next Friday night.

N. Union 35, Triad 0

NORTH LEWISBURG – North Union defeated Triad, 35-0, in non-league football Friday night.

The Cardinals (0-2) host Cedarville next Friday night.

Staff report