Visiting Fort Recovery held off Urbana, 26-21, in non-league football Friday night.

The Hillclimbers (1-1) play at Northland next Friday night.

Minster 27, Graham 13

MINSTER – Minster knocked off Graham, 27-13, in non-league football Friday night.

The Falcons (1-1) play at Shawnee next Friday night.

Fort Recovery’s Troy Homan (left) stiff-arms Urbana’s Aiden Bradshaw as he stretches the ball across the goal line in the second quarter of Friday night’s game at UHS.