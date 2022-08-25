Indians remain unbeaten in boys golf

Unbeaten Mechanicsburg topped visiting Northeastern, 173-235, in OHC boys golf.

For the Indians (10-0), Cole Reiser was the medalist with a 41 and Brennin Eyink and Noah Dietrich each had a 43.

Mechanicsburg also defeated Madison Plains, 169-205, in OHC action. Cole Reiser was the medalist with a 37 and Anderson Reiser had a 42.

UHS prevails

Urbana nipped North Union, 183-184, in CBC boys golf.

For the Hillclimbers (2-2), Tate Armstrong had a 38, Gavin Hower a 46, Kaz Scott a 47 and Conall Sherman a 52.

“Overall we are starting to lower our scores and improvements are being seen,” said UHS Coach Thomas Russell.

Mechanicsburg girls win

Mechanicsburg beat Greeneview, 218-259, in OHC girls golf.

For the Indians (4-1), Taylor Rausch had a 46, Kendall Rausch a 54, Faith Ford a 55 and Dani Schipfer a 57.

UHS soccer loses

Chaminade-Julienne downed Urbana, 3-1, in non-league girls soccer.

JH volleyball

Graham’s 7th grade team lost to Bellefontaine, 25-17, 17-25, 25-20. Top servers for Graham were Ally Prince, Bella Hernandez and Izzy McAlexander.

Graham’s 8th grade team lost, 25-7, 25-11. Zoey Conn was the top server for Graham.

Mechanicsburg’s Cole Reiser (pictured) was the medalist twice this week for the unbeaten Indians. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_resier.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Cole Reiser (pictured) was the medalist twice this week for the unbeaten Indians. Photo by John Coffman Photography