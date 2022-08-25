Posted on by

Indians remain unbeaten in boys golf


Staff report

Mechanicsburg’s Cole Reiser (pictured) was the medalist twice this week for the unbeaten Indians.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

Unbeaten Mechanicsburg topped visiting Northeastern, 173-235, in OHC boys golf.

For the Indians (10-0), Cole Reiser was the medalist with a 41 and Brennin Eyink and Noah Dietrich each had a 43.

Mechanicsburg also defeated Madison Plains, 169-205, in OHC action. Cole Reiser was the medalist with a 37 and Anderson Reiser had a 42.

UHS prevails

Urbana nipped North Union, 183-184, in CBC boys golf.

For the Hillclimbers (2-2), Tate Armstrong had a 38, Gavin Hower a 46, Kaz Scott a 47 and Conall Sherman a 52.

“Overall we are starting to lower our scores and improvements are being seen,” said UHS Coach Thomas Russell.

Mechanicsburg girls win

Mechanicsburg beat Greeneview, 218-259, in OHC girls golf.

For the Indians (4-1), Taylor Rausch had a 46, Kendall Rausch a 54, Faith Ford a 55 and Dani Schipfer a 57.

UHS soccer loses

Chaminade-Julienne downed Urbana, 3-1, in non-league girls soccer.

JH volleyball

Graham’s 7th grade team lost to Bellefontaine, 25-17, 17-25, 25-20. Top servers for Graham were Ally Prince, Bella Hernandez and Izzy McAlexander.

Graham’s 8th grade team lost, 25-7, 25-11. Zoey Conn was the top server for Graham.

