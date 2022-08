Urbana downs Belmont in volleyball

Urbana defeated Belmont, 25-6, 25-16, 25-6, in non-league volleyball.

For UHS (1-0), Ella Taylor had 12 kills and 9 aces, Malayna Melvin had 5 kills and 10 aces and Lauren Hoskins had 11 assists.

Urbana’s jayvees won, 25-14, 25-16. For UHS, Morgan Boyd had 5 aces, Emily Fisher had 5 kills and 4 assists and Emma Adams added 7 aces.

Triad falls

Fairbanks beat Triad, 25-5, 25-12, 25-9, in OHC volleyball.

Girls tennis

Northwestern downed Urbana, 5-0, in CBC girls tennis.

