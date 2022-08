BELLEFONTAINE – The Urbana cross country teams started their seasons at the Ben Logan Invitational.

The high school girls finished in 6th place led by Kayla Booze. And the high school boys were the meet champions, finishing in first place led by Braylon Daniels.

The junior high girls finished in 4th place led by Hazel Lightle and Olivia MacKendrick who both finished in the top 10. Landon McKellop earned a medal as an individual with a 13th place finish in the junior high boys race.