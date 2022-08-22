Racing and rain at Shady Bowl Speedway

DeGRAFF – It was the same old story at Shady Bowl Speedway Saturday night.

Rain turned out to be the big winner as the regular racing program was rained out. There was some racing, however, as two make-up features from Aug. 13 were held.

The rained-out Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks rolled off first on Richmond Gear Night. Rodney Roush took the lead at the drop of starter Charlie Gifford’s green flag. Roush led the parade until lap 14 when Dayton’s Jake Mahaffey sped by. Mahaffey had things his way the final 11 circuits in his Garrett Automotive Chevy to notch his third win of the season. Jason Heckman and Chris Parker battled for second, with Heckman taking the spot, Parker was third with Roush fourth and Rob Schaeff fifth. Parker won the drawing for a new Richmond gear.

The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts were up next to run their make-up feature. Steve Duty and Scott Henson battled for the top spot in the early going, with Henson finally breaking away to a lead. Coming up quick through the pack was Tony Heath in his bright pink Cavalier. Heath overtook Henson on lap 14 and led the remainder of the race to post his first win of the 2022 season. Jimmy McElfresh was second, with Chase Lang third, Seth Rager fourth and Devin Glessner fifth.

This Saturday night will feature the postponed McElfresh 55 and the Compact Clash for the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts. Joining them will be the Dave Nagel Excavating LLC Late Models, the Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks and the Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars. Racing will begin with heats and dashes at 6:30 p.m.