Mounce leads Urbana to win in girls soccer

PIQUA – Peyton Mounce scored 4 goals as Urbana beat Piqua, 5-1, in non-league girls soccer on Saturday.

Paige Arnett had a goal and Morgan Deskins, Camri Lantz and Alex Dixon each had an assist.

Lilly Talebi had 3 saves in goal for Urbana (2-0).

Urbana won the jayvee match, 4-0. Mya Laird, Stella Johnson, Bella Talebi and Maddie Long each scored a goal and Kalila Lightle had an assist.

WL-S boys win

WEST LIBERTY – The WL-S boys soccer team opened the season with a 3-0 win over Sidney Lehman. The Tigers led 1-0 at the half.

Matthew Christison, Jackson Steider and Lance Campbell each scored a goal for the Tigers and Andrew Kimball and DJ Yoder each had an assist.