Urbana opens season with victory

WEST JEFFERSON – Will Donahoe tossed three touchdown passes as Urbana opened the football season with a 40-25 win over West Jefferson Friday night in non-league action.

For UHS, Rayvon Rogan had six receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Jonathan Hildebrand added three receptions for 101 yards and a TD.

Austin Hill rushed for 119 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown.

Donahoe completed 14 of 28 pass attempts for 281 yards.

The Hillclimbers jumped out to a 20-13 lead by early in the third quarter.

Urbana went up 27-13 later in the third quarter before West Jefferson scored to cut the deficit to 27-19.

The Hillclimbers added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it 40-19.

UHS hosts Fort Recovery this Friday night.

Mechanicsburg 14, K. Ridge 3

SPRINGFIELD – Quarterback Jayden Roland had two rushing touchdowns as Mechanicsburg defeated Kenton Ridge, 14-3, in non-league football Friday night.

Roland and Gabe Hursey led the Indians’ rushing attack and Liam Smith led the team in receiving.

Lane Poland had a key interception right before halftime to keep Kenton Ridge out of the end zone.

The Indians host Covington this Friday night.

Ben Logan 21, Triad 6

BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan beat Triad, 21-6, in non-league football on Friday.

Ben Logan led, 7-6, at the half.

The Raiders increased their lead to 14-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ben Logan had 305 total yards compared to 270 for the Cardinals.

Triad hosts North Union this Friday night.

Triad quarterback Cayden Everhart runs to daylight against Ben Logan Friday night. The Cardinals lost, 21-6. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_triad.jpg Triad quarterback Cayden Everhart runs to daylight against Ben Logan Friday night. The Cardinals lost, 21-6. Photo by Dawndee Zizzo