Urbana opens season with victory

WEST JEFFERSON – Will Donahoe tossed three touchdown passes as Urbana opened the football season with a 40-25 win over West Jefferson Friday night in non-league action.
For UHS, Rayvon Rogan had six receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Jonathan Hildebrand added three receptions for 101 yards and a TD.
Austin Hill rushed for 119 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown.
Donahoe completed 14 of 28 pass attempts for 281 yards.
The Hillclimbers jumped out to a 20-13 lead by early in the third quarter.
Urbana went up 27-13 later in the third quarter before West Jefferson scored to cut the deficit to 27-19.
The Hillclimbers added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it 40-19.
UHS hosts Fort Recovery this Friday night.
Mechanicsburg 14, K. Ridge 3
SPRINGFIELD – Quarterback Jayden Roland had two rushing touchdowns as Mechanicsburg defeated Kenton Ridge, 14-3, in non-league football Friday night.
Roland and Gabe Hursey led the Indians’ rushing attack and Liam Smith led the team in receiving.
Lane Poland had a key interception right before halftime to keep Kenton Ridge out of the end zone.
The Indians host Covington this Friday night.
Ben Logan 21, Triad 6
BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan beat Triad, 21-6, in non-league football on Friday.
Ben Logan led, 7-6, at the half.
The Raiders increased their lead to 14-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
Ben Logan had 305 total yards compared to 270 for the Cardinals.
Triad hosts North Union this Friday night.