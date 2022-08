Indians halt Fairbanks’ winning streak

MILFORD CENTER – Mechanicsburg beat Fairbanks, 160-170, in OHC boys golf.

Fairbanks had won at least 66 straight conference matches.

For the Indians (5-0), Cole Reiser and Anderson Reiser each had a 39.

WL-S wins

BELLEFONTAINE – WL-S defeated Calvary Christian, 185-188, in non-league boys golf, tying the Tigers’ lowest score in four years.

For WL-S (3-3), Greyson Horsley had a 43, Eli Adkins a 44, Owen Barger a 45, Luke Thomas a 53 and Collin Thompson a 53.

Graham prevails

ST. PARIS – Graham knocked off Indian Lake, 171-184, in CBC boys golf.

Triad falls

CABLE – Springfield Catholic Central topped Triad, 182-214, in OHC boys golf.

UHS girls win

ST. PARIS – Urbana nipped Graham, 221-222, in CBC girls golf.

For Graham, Zoey Merritt had a 38.

Urbana downed North Union, 229-233, in CBC girls golf.

Indians fall

Southeastern upended Mechanicsburg, 196-200, in OHC girls golf.

For the Indians, Taylor Rausch had a 40, Kendall Rausch a 52, Dani Schipfer a 54 and Caitlin Burchett a 54.

Graham’s Zoey Merritt (pictured) watches her putt against visiting Urbana. Merritt was medalist with a 38. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_merritt.jpg Graham’s Zoey Merritt (pictured) watches her putt against visiting Urbana. Merritt was medalist with a 38. Photo by John Coffman Photography