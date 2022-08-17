Indians improve to 4-0 in boys golf

PITCHIN – Mechanicsburg beat Cedarville, 167-215, at Locust Hills in OHC boys golf.

For Mechanicsburg (4-0), Cole Reiser and Anderson Reiser were co-medalists with a 41.

Graham wins

BELLEFONTAINE – Graham nipped Ben Logan, 179-181, in CBC boys golf.

UHS falls

SPRINGFIELD – Northwestern defeated Urbana, 170-178, in CBC boys golf.

“Although we had our best nine-hole performance of the season, Northwestern was the better squad,” said UHS Coach Thomas Russell. “It’s great to see some of our guys starting to figure out their game.”

For the Hillclinbers, Tate Armstrong had a 36, Kaz Scott a 46, Conall Sherman a 47 and Gavin Hower a 49.

WL-S loses

PITCHIN – Southeastern topped WL-S, 184-207, in OHC boys golf.

Graham girls win

ST. PARIS – Graham downed Northwestern, 211-262, in CBC girls golf.

Triad falls

SPRINGFIELD – Greenon upended Triad, 217-238, in OHC girls golf.