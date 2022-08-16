Indians defeat Triad in boys golf

Mechanicsburg beat Triad, 167-224, in OHC boys golf at Urbana Country Club.
For the Indians, William Reiser had a 39.
Triad did not report statistics.
WL-S falls
Northeastern beat West Liberty-Salem, 202-208, in OHC boys golf.
For the Tigers (2-2), Greyson Horsley had a 47, Collin Thompson a 53, Eli Adkins a 53 and Owen Barger a 55.
UHS loses
BELLEFONTAINE – Indian Lake nipped Urbana, 188-189, in CBC boys golf at Cherokee Hills.
Indian Lake’s fifth man made a par on the last hole of the match to seal the win.
For the Hillclimbers, Tate Armstrong had a 43, Gavin Hower a 46, Conall Sherman a 48, Kaz Scott a 52 and Ryland Davis a 64.
M’burg girls win
Mechanicsburg won a girls golf tri-match at Urbana Country Club.
The Indians had a 224, Greenon a 252 and West Liberty-Salem a 297.
For Mechanicsburg, Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 51, Dani Schipfer had a 56, Kendall Rausch a 57 and Faith Ford a 60.
For WL-S, McKenna Smith had a 67 and Rylie Schultz a 70.