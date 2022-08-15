Smith, rain win Shady Bowl features

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway was poised for a big night of racing on Saturday but Mother Nature had other plans. The late model feature got underway as a light drizzle started. The early leader was dash winner Don Mahaffey Jr.

Mahaffey led the first 11 laps before spinning on the front chute bringing out the yellow and forcing him to the rear of the field. Don Fleming took over the lead on the restart as rain picked up. Fleming held the point until lap 19 when Quincy’s Josh Smith got by. The fast qualifier had two challengers for his top spot. Fleming never gave up and hounded Smith and the rain never let up. The duo put on a great show running side by side and bumper to bumper on the slick surface. On the final counter Fleming could only watch as Smith in his Smith Motorsport’s ride took the checkered. Jim Lewis Jr., Logan McPherson and Tyler Parsons rounded out the top five. Tony Brunke won the heat race.

All other features were rained out. In preliminary racing before the rain hit the Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks qualified with Jason Mahaffey setting fast time with a 14.639 lap. Chris Parker won the dash with Richard Roush taking the heat race. The Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars saw Buck Purtee set quick time (15.267) and win the dash. Tim Hines carried the checkered for the heat win. Devin Glessner set quick time (16.806) for the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts, Chase Lang won the four-lap dash with Nick Hall and Timmy Bailey posting heat wins. The Kenyon Midgets were making their Shady Bowl debut. Andrew Patterson tripped the timer at 13.640 to set fast time. Patterson and Jackson Macenko were heat winners.

The speedway also inducted its newest members to its Hall of Fame. Roger Roush, Don Gregory Sr., Ed Tapp. Teri Burnside, Buster Blackford, John Campbell, Roger Winget, Debbie Perry, Jack Bowsher, the Poole Family, Carl Carr, Robbie Dean, Dave Scherer and Dick Kelly were welcomed to the Hall..

The makeup schedule will start this Saturday when the Street Stocks and Compact features will be held. Grandstands will open at 2 p.m. with the first feature at 2:30p.m. Fans can use arm bands from last Saturday for these features. When the second feature is over, all pit people and fans will go to the ticket booth and buy tickets for Saturday night’s program. The 63-lap Mean Gene Johnson Thunder car feature will be running either Aug. 27 or Sept. 4. There will be no makeup date for the Kenyon Midgets.

Josh Smith of Quincy (pictured) continued to dominate the Dave Nagel Excavating LLC Late Model feature at Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday. Smith has won six straight features. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_shady.jpg Josh Smith of Quincy (pictured) continued to dominate the Dave Nagel Excavating LLC Late Model feature at Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday. Smith has won six straight features. Isaacs photo