UHS places second at Reynolds Boys Golf Classic


Staff report

Urbana’s Tate Armstrong holds the medalist’s trophy after shooting at 68 in the Ryan Reynolds Classic at Liberty Hills.

Submitted photo

BELLEFONTAINE – The Urbana boys golf team posted a season-low 342 in the Ryan Reynolds Classic at Liberty Hills.

The Hillclimbers took home second-place honors and Tate Armstrong repeated as medalist with a 68.

“(As a team), it was a big step in the right direction,” said UHS Coach Thomas Russell.

For the Hillclimbers, Kaz Scott had an 86, Gavin Hower a 92 and Ryland Davis a 96.

Urbana travels to Indian Lake on Monday and Northwestern on Tuesday.

Indians prevail

Mechanicsburg topped visiting West Jefferson, 173-192, in OHC boys golf.

Triad girls win

SPRINGFIELD – Triad defeated Northeastern, 258-280, in OHC girls golf.

