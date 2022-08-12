UHS places second at Reynolds Boys Golf Classic

BELLEFONTAINE – The Urbana boys golf team posted a season-low 342 in the Ryan Reynolds Classic at Liberty Hills.

The Hillclimbers took home second-place honors and Tate Armstrong repeated as medalist with a 68.

“(As a team), it was a big step in the right direction,” said UHS Coach Thomas Russell.

For the Hillclimbers, Kaz Scott had an 86, Gavin Hower a 92 and Ryland Davis a 96.

Urbana travels to Indian Lake on Monday and Northwestern on Tuesday.

Indians prevail

Mechanicsburg topped visiting West Jefferson, 173-192, in OHC boys golf.

Triad girls win

SPRINGFIELD – Triad defeated Northeastern, 258-280, in OHC girls golf.

Urbana’s Tate Armstrong holds the medalist’s trophy after shooting at 68 in the Ryan Reynolds Classic at Liberty Hills. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_armstrong-1.jpg Urbana’s Tate Armstrong holds the medalist’s trophy after shooting at 68 in the Ryan Reynolds Classic at Liberty Hills. Submitted photo