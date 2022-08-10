Mechanicsburg downs Triad in girls golf

Mechanicsburg defeated Triad, 240-255, in OHC girls golf.

For the Indians, Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 49, Caitlin Burchett had a 56, Kendall Rausch a 64, Alekah Daniels a 71, Sammy Dean a 74 and Madison Severt a 79.

For the Cardinals, Allie Gregg had a 59, Chloe Honchell a 61, Ashtyn Millice a 67, Megan McManaway a 68, Mallory Hayes a 75 and Alyssa Conley a 79.

M’burg wins Urbana Classic

The Mechanicsburg boys golf team won the Urbana Classic with a 332.

For the Indians, Will Reiser had a 76, Brennan Eyink an 82, Cole Reiser an 84, Noah Dietrich a 90 and Anderson Reiser a 91.

Graham placed second with a 360.

For the Falcons, Grant Woodruff had a 78, Logan Errett a 93, Sam Hines a 93, Carson McKenzie a 96 and Nathan Roman a 123.

As was reported in Wednesday’s edition, Urbana placed fifth with a 374 and Tate Armstrong was the medalist with a 73.

Urbana placed fourth at the CBC Pre-Season Tournament while Graham placed third with a 359. Woodruff was medalist with a 73 while Armstrong was runner-up with a 76.

Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Rausch (pictured) was match medalist with a 49 against Triad. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_rausch.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Rausch (pictured) was match medalist with a 49 against Triad. Staff photo