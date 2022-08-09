Posted on by

Teeing off at UCC


Urbana’s Tate Armstrong – pictured teeing off on hole number 7 – was medalist with a 73 at the Urbana Classic boys golf tournament at Urbana Country Club. Also for the Hillclimbers, Kaz Scott shot a 94, Gavin Hower a 101 and Conall Sherman a 106. UHS hosts North Union today.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

