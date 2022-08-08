Shady Bowl hosts big night of racing

DeGRAFF – If you are a fan of top-notch stock racing and seeing our younger generation have a good time, Shady Bowl Speedway was the place to be Saturday night.

There were seven divisions of racers on hand running dashes, heats and features. The youngsters got to race their Big Wheels, have a candy scramble and had a “Meet and Greet” with their favorite drivers.

The Dave Nagel Excavating LLC Late Models took to the track, with Brian Brewer leading the first 13 laps before Logan McPherson motored by on lap 14. McPherson turned in a very strong performance in his late model, before Quincy’s Josh Smith stormed by. Smith was never really challenged the rest of the way to post his fifth straight win. Smith dedicated his win to Wayne Watercutter who passed away last month. Watercutter served as a “coach” for Smith in his early years. Josh Sage, McPherson, Don Mahaffey Jr. and Brad Coons filled out the top five. Mahaffey set quick time (13.507). Smith won the dash, with heat checkered going to Scott Drake and Matt Parsons.

The Wooten’s Towing and Automotive of St. Paris modifieds were up next. Mike Carroll’s string of bad luck continued as he led the first ten laps before the car had what appeared to be an electrical problem, putting him in the pits. Fast qualifier(13.773) Kyle Purvis took sped to post his second win in his Scott Jones owned One Call Lawn Care mod. Chris Parker ran a strong second, followed by Daniel McPherson, Austin Eaton and Greg Winget. Heat winners were Hayden Wren and Greg Winget.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks were next up. Josh Sage of Piqua has had a rough season thus far in his street stock. He put it all together Saturday setting fast time (14.749) and winning the 25-lap feature in his Wyandt and Silvers sponsored Chevy. Chris Parker, Jason Mahaffey, Chad Small II and Rodney Roush collected second through fifth money. Mahaffey won the dash, with Richard Roush winning the heat.

The M.A.C.K. Karts also made an appearance. The 20-lap feature ended up with a three-wide finish as the checkered flew after 20 laps. Cameron Mason of New Haven, Ind., was declared the winner over Chris Peters, Bill Warner, Karl Schildbach and David Johnson. Mike Mason set quick time with a 17.542 lap. Schildbach and Johnson were heat winners.

The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts had 26 cars take the green. The race was red-flagged on lap one when Maddie Smith hit the turn four wall destroying her car. It took a few minutes for her to regain her composure, but she soon was out of her battered car to a huge round of applause from the fans. When racing resumed, Alec Young led a lap before Nick Barrett put his Cavalier out front. Barrett, of Kettering, put his Barrett Tool and Technology LLC in victory lane 19 laps later. Dash winner Devin Glessner was second, followed by Corey Plunkett, Seth Rager and Dominic Smith. Mitchael Litchfield set quick time with a 16.927, but failed a post-race inspection and was disqualified from the feature. Alec Young. Josh Thompson and Mike Wintrow were heat winners.

The Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunders battled in their 20-lap feature that featured a big pile-up that had six cars involved. No injuries, but a lot of bent sheet metal and bruised feelings. Buck Purtee of Quincy continued his dominance of the class as he won his eighth feature of the season in his Bryce Realty sponsored Chevy. Scott Drake, Landen Jones, Tim Hines and Robert Roush filled spots two through five. Brandon Hilton won the dash and Hunter Hicks the heat.

The Frazier/Parsons Designs FOMOCO Cruisers ran a special event as they ran a 42-lap feature to bring attention to Suicide Awareness. The 42-lap event was won by Nick Barrett as he doubled down on the night. Curtis Noble was second, Buck Purtee third, Zach Beatty-Lakins fourth and Jimmy McElfresh fifth. Barrett was fast qualifier with a 16.894 lap, Purtee was the dash winner and Sam Marquis and Damien Weigel each won heats.

Josh Smith of Quincy (pictured) won his fifth straight Dave Nagel Excavating late model feature at Shady Bowl on Saturday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_smith.jpg Josh Smith of Quincy (pictured) won his fifth straight Dave Nagel Excavating late model feature at Shady Bowl on Saturday night. Isaacs photo