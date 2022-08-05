Indians defeat Greenon in boys golf

PITCHIN – Mechanicsburg opened the season by defeating Greenon, 155-169, in OHC boys golf at Locust Hills.

For Mechanicsburg, Will Reiser was the medalist with a 37, Anderson Reiser and Cole Reiser each had a 38 and Noah Dietrich and Brennin Eyink each had a 42.

Mechanicsburg will play in the Urbana Classic at Urbana Country Club on Monday.

WL-S golf

BELLEFONTAINE – Fairbanks beat West Liberty-Salem, 165-210, in OHC boys golf at Liberty Hills on Thursday.

The Tigers started this season 61 strokes better than they started last season and played their best round in two seasons.

For WL-S, Greyson Horsley had a 43, Owen Barger a 55, Leland Henry a 55, Eli Adkins a 57 and Collin Thompson a 57.

On Friday, WL-S defeated both Triad and Madison Plains in a tri-match at Locust Hills. The Tigers had a team score of 194, their lowest in two years.

For WL-S, Henry had a 46, Horsley a 48, Barger a 49 and Adkins a 51.

Triad did not report results by press time.

WL-S's Greyson Horsley (pictured) shot a 43 against Fairbanks.