Blackford Memorial tonight at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will remember two drivers in a special program tonight.

The Blackford Memorial, a 55-lap feature for the Dave Nagel Excavating late models, will headline the night’s action. The race is held annually to honor the memory of Buster and Bussie Blackford of Dayton. Buster started racing at Shady Bowl in the old coupe-bodied cars. He scored many of his feature wins in a Mercury Comet owned by Donnie Seaborn. The car was sponsored by the Home Juice company. Buster ran through the mid-1980s before giving up the ride to his son Bussie.

The pair teamed up to dominate wherever they ran. They both were big barrel-chested men who were easy to get along with until you crossed either one of them. Buster and Bussie both worked at Blackford’s Auto Parts on Infirmary Road in Dayton. Bussie was a star athlete at Dixie High School.

The family met with tragedy, as Bussie passed away in 2006 as a result of injuries from a car accident. Buster fell into ill health and passed away the next year.

The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, the Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks, the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts and the Frazier/Parsons Designs FOMOCO Cruisers are on the schedule. It will also be Rides in Race Cars for the younger generation.

Racing will start today with dashes and heats at 6:30 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, fans are advised to call the speedway (937-585-9456), visit the website shadybowlspeedway.rocks or visit the Facebook page.

Pictured is Buster Blackford (left) and his son Bussie after Bussie picked up a feature win. Tonight, Shady Bowl Speedway will host the Blackford Memorial 55 to honor the memory of these two drivers. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_shady-1.jpg Pictured is Buster Blackford (left) and his son Bussie after Bussie picked up a feature win. Tonight, Shady Bowl Speedway will host the Blackford Memorial 55 to honor the memory of these two drivers. Isaacs photo