Shady Bowl to host full program tonight

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will host a night of speed, Harleys and a fund-raiser for cancer tonight during the annual Harley Davidson Night.

Harley riders will be admitted at a reduced admission price and display their bikes behind the grandstands and make several controlled laps around the oval. The third leg of the Ohio 300 is also on the schedule. The winner of race #1, Jim Lewis Jr., is currently third in the overall points for the series. Josh Smith, winner of race #2, currently leads the points. Don Mahaffey Jr is second, with Chad Pendleton 4th and Mike Stacy fifth.

The feature for the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models will be 75 laps of green flag racing paying $3,000 to win. The Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks, the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts and the Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars will also be in action. Promoter Rick Young has also made this night the American Cancer Society-Relay for Life fund-raiser. Racing will begin today with heats and dashes at 6:30 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, fans are advised to call the speedway (937-585-9456), visit the website shadybowlspeedway.rocks or visit the Facebook page.

Jim Lewis. Jr (pictured) won the first race of the Ohio 300 late model series at Shady Bowl. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_Press2.jpg Jim Lewis. Jr (pictured) won the first race of the Ohio 300 late model series at Shady Bowl. Isaacs photo