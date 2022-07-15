McCulla named NJCAA Region XII men’s assistant director

SPRINGFIELD – Clark State College director of athletics and student life, Justin McCulla, has been selected to serve as the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XII Men’s Assistant Director. McCulla’s tenure began this month and will end in June of 2024.

“It is great to think over the past six years of the professional growth and the respect I have earned from my colleagues within Region XII,” said McCulla. “I look forward to being a voice for the region. I am excited to be able to join different sports committees and work with other Athletic Directors across the country.”

McCulla said his current role with Clark State will not change.

“This is an added position that allows me to help promote Clark State Athletics across the region and the country more,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for me to develop and sharpen my professional skills in athletics.”

In addition to numerous regional responsibilities, as assistant director McCulla will also serve in the role of Regional Director in the absence or vacancy of the Regional Director.

Scott Barlow, director of athletics at Lakeland Community College, said this is an excellent opportunity for McCulla to continue to develop and help lead the region on a national level.

“He’s an excellent communicator who cares deeply about the success of student-athletes in the Region and the NJCAA as a whole,” he said.

McCulla has served as director of athletics and student life at Clark State since July of 2016, stating he has a passion for both athletics and the opportunity to help student-athletes form their lives through academics and intercollegiate athletics.

McCulla attended Wittenberg University and transferred to Urbana University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sports administration management in 2008. He earned a master of education from Urbana University in 2013. He was also a student athlete, playing baseball at both colleges.

“Justin has been a leader in the OCCAC for several years and now as the Assistant Men’s Director for NJCAA Region 12 he will take his leadership skills to regional and national levels,” said Dale Vos, director of athletics and head men’s golf coach at St. Clair County Community College. “Justin will have the opportunity to shape policy and direction in Region 12 and will be a member of sport committees at the national level within the NJCAA.”

In 2014, Clark State joined the NJCAA and competes at the Division II level in women’s softball, volleyball and basketball; and men’s baseball and basketball. Clark State is also a member of the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC).