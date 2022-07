DeGRAFF – Tonight, racing returns to Shady Bowl Speedway where it will be race car rides for kids.

The Wooten Automobile and Towing of St. Paris Modifieds, the Wooten’s Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks, the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts and the Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars will all be competing.

Racing will begin today at 6:30 p.m.