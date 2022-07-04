Triad hosts quadrathlon

Triad hosted a track quadrathlon on Saturday. The four events were the 100-meter dash, the long jump, the shot put and the 800-meter run for girls and the 1,000-meter run for boys. Points were added up like a decathlon and winners were awarded. Pictured: The boys winner was Triad’s Awsom Mitchell with 1,906 points and the girls winner was Triad’s Cayla Eaton with 1,552 points.

