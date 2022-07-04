Purtee ‘threepeats’ at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway hosted half of the Ohio Stock Car Festival on Saturday. The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, the Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks, the Coyote Racing Series trucks and the Frazier/Parsons FOMOCO Cruisers all did battle.

It was a great night for Quincy driver Buck Purtee as he won a total of three features. He carried the checkered for two Frazier/Parsons Designs FOMOCO Cruisers mains (one a makeup from June 11) and the Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stock main.

Sixteen cars took the green for the 40-lap feature, with Ryan Fleming leading the first two counters. Josh Sage, behind the wheel of the Shatto Racing entry, surged past Fleming on lap three and set a torrid pace around the tight hillside oval. Sage had the #110 running to perfection, but trouble was looming in his wake. Fast qualifier (13.720) Josh Smith was making his way to the front one car at a time using the high line. Smith, of Quincy, ran down Sage and motored by on lap 20 after a furious battle for the top spot. Smith led the rest of the way to claim victory in his family-owned Kiser Lake Marathon sponsored ride. Don Mahaffey Jr. got by Sage to finish second. Sage was able to hang on to third, with Matt Parsons fourth and Fleming fifth. Sage won the dash, with Jim Lewis Jr and Tyler Parsons taking heats.

The Coyote Racing trucks made their Shady Bowl debut, running the 40-lap Ed Yoak Memorial. Yoak was the owner of Ed & Co., a parts dealer and chassis building business operated by him and his son Ron.

Fifteen trucks took the green, with Jeremy Hill leading the first two laps. Brandon Huff then took over for two laps before Hill regained the lead. Hill paced the field until lap nine, when Huff again regained the helm. Huff led until lap 27 when Brad Copen took the helm. Copen was able to hold off a late race charge by Hill to claim the victory. Copen, of Sullivan, Ohio, was sponsored by The Law Firm for Truck Safety. Hill was second, with Huff, Brian Brewer and Chad Lemmerman filling out the top five. Matt Wilson set quick time with a 14.363 lap.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing of St. Paris Street Stocks rolled off next. Fifteen street stocks lined up for the 25-lap feature. Starter Charlie Gifford dropped the green flag and Rob Schaeff came off turn two as the leader. Schaeff led the first 10 laps before fast qualifier (14.569) Chris Parker took over the lead. Parker broke away to a big lead and looked to have the race well in hand. Parker took the white flag, and his lead, win and first place money went up in smoke. He lost the rear gear in the car and Buck Purtee was able to make up the ground and pass a coasting Parker to win the event. Purtee’s L&B Auto sponsored Ford was chased across the line by the wounded duck of Parker, with Josh Sage third, Schaeff fourth and Josh Smith fifth.

The Frazier/Parsons Designs FOMOCO Cruisers finished off the night’s action. Purtee dominated the division, setting fast time (16.806) and winning the 40-lap feature. Second generation driver Jacob Brunke led the first five laps, before Hurricane Buck blew by. Purtee led the rest of the way to take his third feature of the day. Dash winner Sam Marquis, Brian Brewer, Alex Zerkle and Zach-Beatty Lakins finished second through fifth. Brunke carried the checkered for the heat race

The day started with the last 15 laps of the rained-out cruiser feature from June 11. Sam Marquis looked to have the race in hand before Purtee sped by to post win #1 of the day. Purtee entered the day with 148 career wins.

Josh Smith of Quincy (pictured) takes a rest after winning the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Model main at Shady Bowl on Saturday. Isaacs photo