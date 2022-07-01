DeGRAFF – The biggest weekend of racing of the 2022 season is coming up this weekend at Shady Bowl Speedway, which will host three days of entertainment featuring, racing, live music and fireworks.

Today, the pit gates will open at noon. The Frazier/Parsons Designs FOMOCO Cruisers will take to the oval at 1:15 p.m. to complete their rained-out feature from June 11. When the feature ends all spectators and pit personnel will then go outside their respective gates and purchase tickets for tonight’s program.

Racing tonight will be the Dave Nagel Excavating LLC Late Models, the Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks, the Coyote Racing Series trucks (40-lap Ed Yoak Memorial) and the Frazier/Parsons/Designs FOMOCO Cruisers. The racing will be followed by a fireworks display. In the event of a rainout, all races will be running on Sunday. Race time today will be 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts will do battle in a unique challenge race. Local dirt compact drivers have been invited to try their luck in an asphalt versus dirt feature. The Wooten Automotive and Towing of St. Paris Modifieds, the Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars and the Frazier/Parsons Designs FOMOCO Cruisers will close out the action. Racing will start on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

The track as always will host free primitive camping. Campers are asked to camp along the entrance lanes, and between the creek and road in the front area of the parking lot. Please leave center areas open for fans who are not camping. We ask that you please clean up your area and put trash in bags. It helps us clean up and keeps the camping free.

In the event of inclement weather, fans are advised to call the speedway (937-585-9456), visit the website shadybowlspeedway.rocks or visit the Facebook page.

Shady Bowl will host a big weekend of racing. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_shady.jpg Shady Bowl will host a big weekend of racing. Isaacs photo