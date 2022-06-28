8-U champions

West Liberty-Salem 1/Thoman’s IGA concluded its season last Friday night as 8-U Logan County Champions. Thoman’s IGA got out in front early after WL-S 2/Hillside Greenhouse forced a second game. Pictured from left to right in the front row are Courtney Dagger, Rhenna Smith, Maelin Smith, Kynslie McIntosh, Harper Patton, Lilly Woodruff and Catie Dagger. In the second row are Bailey Stafford, Callee Dagger, Charlotte Turner, Loralye Jones, Kolbie Crowder, Amelia Sidders and Ellie Titus. In the back row are Shannon Crowder, Stephanie Dagger, Ashlee Smith, Stan Thoman and Chris Stafford. Not pictured: Hannah Thoman.

