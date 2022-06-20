Youth Sports

T Ball

West Liberty T Ball Roofs by Warren capped their season with a win over Indian Lake, 18-14. Leading the charge was Emma Richardson, Easton Tevis, Sawyer Fiorini, Chloe Miller, Lyda Stengel and Henry Walters, each of whom added their first career home run along with 4 RBI. Jaiden Shirk, Harper Williams, Stratton Yeater and Kenley Jenkins each added 2 hits with Jenkins doubling and having 4 RBI.

Farm League

West Liberty Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care beat Kenton Red, 2-0, to advance to the semifinals of the Logan County Farm League Tournament.

Hickory Medical’s pitching staff recorded its 4th no-hitter during the team’s current 8-game winning streak. Kenton’s lone base runner came via a second inning walk. Caizen Anders whiffed 12 Wildcats over the first five frames before Nathan Deitrick earned his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

Offensively, Hickory Medical turned its only 2 hits into runs. Callen Oder led off the game with an infield single. Oder stole second and third before scoring the game’s first run on a wild pitch.

The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth when Hickory Medical’s Keegan Reisinger tripled off the right center field fence. Brodie Milliron drove Reisinger’s insurance run home one batter later with a sac fly to short right field.

Third-seeded West Liberty Hickory Medical meets second-seeded Huntsville 2 in the tournament semifinals at West Liberty’s Dodge Park tonight.