The Champaign Family YMCA Swim Team (Champaign Family Flying Fish) will be holding home meets at the Urbana City Pool on June 29 vs. London, July 6 (intra-squad) and July 13 vs. Springfield Country Club. The pool will close each of those days at 4 p.m. for the meet.

