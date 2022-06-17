Youth Sports

Farm League
West Liberty Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care ended its regular season on a 7-game winning streak with a 13-4 victory over Ridgemont in Farm League.
Callen Oder and Brodie Milliron had 2 hits apiece. Oder scored 3 runs and Milliron drove in 3. Michael Beard and Harrison Sutherin each doubled and scored 3 runs. Caizen Anders had a base hit and 2 runs, and Brennan May tripled and later scored on a hit over the left fielder’s head.
Anders and Beard carried the load on the mound. Anders struck out 8 over 3.2 innings, while Beard sat down 3 Gophers over the final 2.1 frames.
Hickory Medical enters tournament play on Sunday with a 9-1 record.
West Liberty Salem 3/Peoples Savings and Loan defeated Zanesfield in Farm League action, 17-5, in a total team effort. WL-S 3 ends the regular season undefeated at 11-0 and moves into the postseason as the No. 1 seed.