Youth Sports

Farm League

West Liberty Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care ended its regular season on a 7-game winning streak with a 13-4 victory over Ridgemont in Farm League.

Callen Oder and Brodie Milliron had 2 hits apiece. Oder scored 3 runs and Milliron drove in 3. Michael Beard and Harrison Sutherin each doubled and scored 3 runs. Caizen Anders had a base hit and 2 runs, and Brennan May tripled and later scored on a hit over the left fielder’s head.

Anders and Beard carried the load on the mound. Anders struck out 8 over 3.2 innings, while Beard sat down 3 Gophers over the final 2.1 frames.

Hickory Medical enters tournament play on Sunday with a 9-1 record.

West Liberty Salem 3/Peoples Savings and Loan defeated Zanesfield in Farm League action, 17-5, in a total team effort. WL-S 3 ends the regular season undefeated at 11-0 and moves into the postseason as the No. 1 seed.

The West Liberty-Salem 3/Peoples Savings and Loan team went 11-0 in Farm League action. Pictured left to right are Colt Anderson, Cal Scott, Markus Rogan, Greyson Leichty, Jacob Bahan, AJ Henry, Brody Vernik, Liam Baldwin, Kase McIntosh, Jude Roberts and Josh Collins (missing: AJ Estes). https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_famrleage.jpg The West Liberty-Salem 3/Peoples Savings and Loan team went 11-0 in Farm League action. Pictured left to right are Colt Anderson, Cal Scott, Markus Rogan, Greyson Leichty, Jacob Bahan, AJ Henry, Brody Vernik, Liam Baldwin, Kase McIntosh, Jude Roberts and Josh Collins (missing: AJ Estes). Submitted photo