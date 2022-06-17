Shady Bowl to host Korn Memorial tonight

DeGRAFF – It will be Big Bobby and Lil Bobby Korn Memorial Night at Shady Bowl Speedway tonight.

The duo, a grandfather and grandson, teamed up to form one of the strongest late model race teams in the country. Grandfather Bobby built cars that raced from Daytona to Shady Bowl. Anytime the familiar #72s rolled off the trailer, it was one of the cars to beat.

Drivers of the Korn cars read like a who’s who of Midwest short track racers. Dick Freeman. Harold Smith, Dick Dunlevy Jr. and Sr., the Mahaffey brothers Donnie and Jason, Jerry Stapleton, Dave Brandenburg, Carl O’Harold and John Vallo were a few who turned the wheel for Korn. The cars were always unique as they were always Ford powered.

Sadly, both Big Bobby and Lil Bobby have passed. Promoter Rick Young holds this race each year to honor their memory. This year’s race will be a 40-lap feature paying $1,772 to win for the Dave Nagel Late Models. The race is normally 72 laps, but a shortage of racing tires forced the reduction of laps.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks and the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts are scheduled to do battle along with the Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars. An added treat for the fans will see the ladies buckle into the compacts and run a feature of their own.

Racing will start today at 6:30 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, fans are advised to call the speedway (937-585-9456), visit the website shadybowlspeedway.rocks or visit the Facebook page.

Pictured is one of the cars Bob Korn built for local short track racing in the early- to mid-1960s.