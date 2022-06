West Liberty-Salem 2/LeVan’s Excavating defeated Urbana/ Custom Sportswear & Graphics, 18-1, in non-conference Pony League action.

For WL-S 2 (9-1), Carson Vesey, Cooper Crouch, Conner Leichty, Cam Pope and Aiden Hull combined to pitch 5 shutout innings, allowing no hits and striking out 10 while walking 2.

Reese Oder tripled, doubled and had 4 RBI. Vesey tripled and Garrett Hull and Aiden Hull each doubled and had an RBI.

WL-S 2’s Reese Oder swings away during Pony League action. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_oder.jpg WL-S 2’s Reese Oder swings away during Pony League action. Photo by John Coffman Photography