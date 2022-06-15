Youth Sports

Pony League

West Liberty-Salem 2/LeVan’s Excavating defeated Urbana/Custom Sportswear & Graphics, 13-1, in non-conference Pony League action.

Reese Oder and Nick Shifflet each had multiple hits in the game for WL-S 2 (8-1). Kash LeVan, Colton Sachs and Oder combined to pitch 5 innings, allowing just 1 hit, walking 1 batter and striking out 8 combined.

For Urbana, Warrick Snapp had a single and scored 1 run. Snapp also pitched 2 innings, allowing 3 hits and striking out 3. Mike Dale pitched 2 innings, allowing 3 hits, 1 earned run and striking out 3.

Urbana's Warrick Snapp slides safely into second base in Pony League action. Photo by John Coffman Photography