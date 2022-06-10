Youth Sports

Farm League

West Liberty Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care extended its winning streak to 6 with a 12-0 shutout of Indian Lake BA Service & Repair.

Michael Beard went the distance on the mound for Hickory Medical (8-1) to earn his first career win. Beard struck out 8 and walked only 1. At the plate, Beard fell a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, finishing 3 for 3 with a single, double, triple and 3 runs scored.

Callen Oder, Caizen Anders and Keegan Reisinger plated 2 runs apiece. Harrison Sutherin doubled and scored. Brodie Milliron stayed hot with 2 more base hits and a run scored. Defensively, Hickory Medical played error-free, recording as many assists and putouts as the previous 4 games combined.