Smith wins Ohio 300 race at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway opened its gates Saturday under perfect weather conditions bringing out a huge crowd to watch the night’s action. It was by far the best weather the speedway has had all season with several shows lost to Mother Nature.

The second leg of the Ohio 300 series for the Dave Nagel Excavating Late models was the headliner for the night’s racing. The series consists of four 75-lap features paying $3,000 to win. Friday, July 8 at KilKare Speedway in Xenia will be the next race for this series.

A field of 19 cars took the green flag to kick off the 75-lap grind on Saturday. Brad Coons surged into the lead at the drop the green. It seemed to take forever for things to sort themselves out, as it seemed every car was involved in a spin or minor crash. There were no major issues, just some bruised egos and Monday morning calls to parts suppliers. Coons held the point through lap 24, when Quincy’s Josh Smith’s Wrens Towing backed stocker roared past to take the lead. Former track champion Matt Parsons ran down Smith but was unable to get by. Jim Lewis Jr. who won the first race of the series turned in another strong performance to finish third. Don Mahaffey Jr. and Ryan Fleming rounded out the top five. In victory lane, Smith dedicated the win to “Big Sam” Vorhees who passed away last year. Vorhees had been a staple on the Smith Motor Sports team for years. Smith stated the win was the 75th of his career that has spanned compacts, modifieds, street stocks and late models. Brandon Oakley set fast time with a 13.648 lap. Fleming picked up the dash win, with heat wins going to Scott Drake and Billy Hutson.

The Wooten’s Towing and Automotive of Urbana Street Stocks were on the track next. The race got off to a rough start for Jacob Heckman as he found himself into the wall at the drop of the green. The night just was not to be for the New Carlisle driver as his tow rig broke down on the way to the track. When the green flag came back out it was Sidney driver Chad Small II taking over in his Jess Automotive sponsored Chevy. Small drove the wheels off his car to hold off fast qualifier (14.750) Chris Parker. Small, however, was not to be denied as he led every lap as he picked up his first win of the season. Phil Gussler made his first appearance of the season and finished third, followed by Jason Mahaffey and dash winner Rodney Roush. Brad Blue was the heat race winner

The Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars were on hand, with results the same as every race thus far. Quincy driver Buck Purtee swept the class, setting fast time 15.414, winning the dash and feature in his Tuck and Reds sponsored Chevy. Robert Roush was second after leading the first three laps before Purtee took over. Corey Wooten, Landon Jones and Brad Blue rounded out the top five. Bob Coppock was the dash winner.

The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts were on hand with 31 cars making for an “A” main and a “B” main. The “A” main saw plenty of action all over the speedway as the race was slowed by yellow flags for spins and minor crashes. On lap eight Springfield driver Nick Hall put his H&H Motorsports Cavalier out front. Second-place finisher Zach Doolin could only watch as Hall took the checkered flag for his first win of the season. Heat winner Seth Rager was third followed by fast qualifier (16.909) Devin Glessner and Bobby Terry. Chase Lang also was a heat race winner.

To close out a great night of racing, Shady Bowl fans saw one of the most fun-filled races of the season. The Wet and Wild Enduro is an event where fans are encouraged to use water balloons, water cannons, balloon slingshots or anything that will hold water to pelt the cars under green and under red. It is amazing how far some folks can heave a water balloon. Tyler “the Emperor of the Enduros” Mahaffey won his second straight Wet and Wild enduro. Mahaffey was sponsored by Bullet Liners of Dayton, and he proved to be bullet proof as he led second place by three laps. Tim Dovel, Bobby Terry, Tylan Coppock and Jacob Asher filled out the top five.

This Saturday, Shady Bowl will be the scene of the “Battle of the Bowl” when the Ohio Wheelman series comes in town to race. The northern Ohio based street stock group will be challenging the Shady Bowl street stock drivers for bragging rights in Ohio. The main event will be a 75-lap feature paying $5,500 to win. The Wooten Automotive and Towing Modifieds, the Frazier/Parsons Designs FOMO cars and a special appearance by the Vintage Auto Racing Cars (VARC) will fill out the night of speed.

Racing will start on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with dashes and heats.