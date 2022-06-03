YOUTH SPORTS

Farm League

West Liberty/Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care defeated Quincy Fat Boy’s Pizza, 8-3.

For the second time in three contests, Hickory Medical held its opponent hitless. Caizen Anders tallied the first 13 outs, all via the strikeout before handing the ball to teammate Keegan Reisinger. Reisinger recorded one punchout before Michael Beard sat down the final 4 batters in order to earn his second save of the week.

Hickory Medical’s offense was again powered by Callen Oder, who reached base and scored all three times. Oder was 2 for 2 with an RBI double in the first inning. Beard tallied 2 RBI and a run. Anders, Reisinger, Brennan May and Harrison Sutherin also scored runs for the victors, who improve to 6-1 on the season.

WL-S 4/The Flooring Gallery defeated Kenton 1/Domino’s Pizza, 14-7.

For WL-S 4, Ryder Terry got the win on the mound with five strikeouts in two innings. At the plate for the Tigers, Roe Griffith went 2 for 3 with a double, a single and three RBI. Malichi Titus also went 2 for 3 with two singles and an RBI. Robinson Lucas had two singles, Braxton Muldoon doubled and Michael Wisner added an RBI.