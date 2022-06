The West Liberty-Salem girls 4×800 relay team, comprised of Megan Adams, Ashley Yoder, Teagan Boyd and Mallory Bostick (pictured), placed fifth in 9:48.11 at the Division III state track meet in Columbus Friday morning.

