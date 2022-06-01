Youth Sports

Pony League

West Liberty-Salem 2/LeVan’s Excavating improved to 7-0 with a 15-5 win over Bellefontaine 1. For WL-S 2, Aiden Hull and Carson Vesey were each 2 for 3 with a triple and 3 RBI. Lance Campbell and Nick Shifflet each doubled. Braden Hershberger and Garrett Hull both added 2 RBI. Hershberger, Conner Leichty and Vesey combined to pitch 5 innings of 4- hit ball, striking out 7 and allowing just 2 earned runs.

Farm League

In a matchup of unbeaten teams, WL-S 3/Peoples Savings and Loan defeated WL-S 1/Keith’s Kuts and Kurls, 4-2. For PS&L (7-0), Brody Vernik, Josh Collins and Greyson Leichty combined for the win, striking out 11. Jacob Bahan cracked a home run and AJ Henry had a hit and an RBI. Colt Anderson and Collins scored the other runs for WL-S 3.

For Keith’s Kuts and Kurls, Mills Lapp and Calen Fairchild combined to throw a great game. Mack Heminger had 2 triples and Arion Campbell reached base 3 times. Kipton Crowder and Logan Behlmer scored runs in the loss.

West Liberty Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care edged Kenton The Little Chicago Room, 3-1. Caizen Anders led off the game with a walk and a steal before scoring on a throwing error to put Hickory Medical up 1-0. Callen Oder followed Anders’ run with his first home run of the season, a one-hopper off the fence at Kenton’s Home Run Memorial Park.

Stellar pitching helped Hickory Medical (5-1) cling to a 2-0 lead until Oder’s next at-bat in the top of the 4th inning. Oder legged out an infield single before stealing second and third base and scoring the visitors’ third run on an overthrow to third base.

Nathan Deitrick made his debut on the mound for Hickory Medical, striking out 3 over 2 scoreless frames. Anders sat down 9 Kenton Wildcats over the next 3 innings, and Michael Beard earned his first save of the season by recording the final 2 outs with the bases loaded in a 3-1 ballgame. Beard recorded the second out via strikeout before the game ended on a lineout to Deitrick at shortstop.

Foster Fairchild and Harrison Sutherin also recorded base hits in the win.