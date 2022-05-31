Mechanicsburg athletes sign letters

These three Mechanicsburg athletes recently signed their national letters of intent to continue their careers in college. Pictured are Elyse Wilson, who will run cross country at Hanover College; Westyn Moyer, who will wrestle at Rio Grande and Jordan Hood, who will play football at Bluffton University.

