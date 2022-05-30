Youth Sports

Pony League

A walk-off single led West Liberty-Salem 2/LeVan’s Excavating past West Liberty-Salem 1/Max River Masonic Lodge, 3-2, on Saturday. The game was tied at 2-2 with WL-S 2 batting in the bottom of the seventh when Kash LeVan singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. WL-S 2 pitchers allowed 4 hits and struck out 13, while WL-S 1 pitchers allowed 5 hits and sat down 12. For WL-S 2, Nick Shifflet pitched 5 innings, allowing 3 hits, 1 run and struck out 9. Jace Kaufman pitched 5 innings for WL-S 1, allowing 2 hits, 1 run and striking out 11.

Dusty Bolton led WL-S 2 with two hits in three at-bats. Shiflet doubled and had 1 RBI. Carson Vesey pitched 2 innings in relief allowing 1 hit and striking out 4 and also singled and scored a run. For WL-S 1, Sam Strapp had an RBI single. Kaufman and Ian Cox each singled and scored a run. WL-S 2 improves to 6-0 while WL-S 1 drops to 3-1.