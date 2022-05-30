Shady Bowl hosts full night of racing

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway finally got a full program of racing in Saturday night. Mother Nature blessed the country oval with beautiful weather as fans and drivers joined in the celebration of Memorial Day weekend.

The track opened its arms to all members of our military both active and retired as they were admitted free to the grandstand for a night out. Taps was played to honor those who are no longer with us. There was also a parade of race cars that circled the track with American flags on each car. The drivers and car owners who were in the parade put their cars on the track and ran several laps, without a mention of the high fuel cost.

The Wooten Modified Automotive and Towing Modifieds 30-lap feature former saw former track champion Mike Carroll take command on lap one.

Carroll led the first 10 counters before fast qualifier (13.754) Chris Parker took over the point. It was all Parker from that point on, as he dominated the balance of the race in his Francis Engines open wheeler. Logan McPherson got by Carroll to finish second, with Carroll finishing third, Daniel McPherson fourth and Jerry Stapleton fifth. Buck Purtee won the dash, with Carroll taking the heat.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks saw 14 cars take the green. Chad Small II powered his way out front on lap one. Nine-time track champion Rodney Roush passed him on lap 11 to put his Roush and Sons Racing Chevelle out front. The win wasn’t easy for Roush, as he had to fight off Chris Parker and Josh Smith on several restarts. Parker ended up second and fast qualifier (14.644) Smith third. Dash winner Jim Lewis Jr. was fourth and Jason Mahaffey fifth. Nate Purtee and Brad Blue notched heat wins.

The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts started on a sad note, as the track remembered driver Jimmy Massengill. Massengill tragically passed away three weeks ago due to a heart issue. He had just put the finishing touches on a new car for this season. His family was on hand, and watched as his son paced the field for the compact main. Jeremy Niswonger led the first three laps before Nick Hall sped by. Hall however broke out and was forced to restart on the tail. Niswonger led lap five before giving way to Seth Rager for a lap. Niswonger regained the lead on lap seven and led through lap 19, when Bobby Terry of Dayton took over. The race for second spot was intense with five cars swapping paint and positions every lap. Terry in his Seiter Services Cavalier backed racer was chased across the line by Jimmy McElfresh, Niswonger, dash winner Devin Glessner and Rage. Cory Plunkett was fast qualifier (16.706), with Jake Kohler and Dustin Hughes winning heats. Michael Litchfield carried the checkered for the “B” main.

Buck Purtee of DeGraff swept the Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars, setting fast time of 15.393, winning the dash and the feature in his L&B Auto Monte Carlo. Corey Wooten ran a strong second to Purtee in the feature followed by Scott Drake, Brad Blue and Brandon Helton. Hunter Hicks was the heat winner.

The Frazier/Parsons Designs FOMOCO Cruisers wrapped up the night’s action. When the checkered flew it was a familiar face holding the flag, as New Carlisle resident Zach Beatty-Lakins again put his Accel Automotive Ford in victory lane followed by Jay Smith, Craig Boling Jr., Nate Wilcoxon and Bobbie Jo Parsons. Sam Marquis was fast qualifier (16.990), the dash win went to Craig Boling Jr. and the heat was won by Hunter Hicks.

This Saturday, Shady Bowl will hold the second leg of the Ohio 300 for the Dave Nagel Excavating LLC late models. The first race was won by Jim Lewis Jr. Each race is a 75-lap feature paying $3,000 to win. One of the craziest races of the year will also be on the schedule as the “Wet and Wild Enduro” will be on. Fans will be able to bring water cannons, water balloons and squirt guns to pelt cars and drivers when they stop. The Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks, The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts and the Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars will also be in action. Racing will start on Saturday with dashes and heats at 6:30 p.m.