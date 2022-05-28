WL-S boys win D-II regional title

PIQUA – The West Liberty-Salem boys track team won the Division II regional on Saturday.

WL-S had 53.5 points compared to 44 for second-place Versailles.

Advancing to this week’s state meet for the Tigers on Saturday were 3rd – 1,600 – Dylan Lauck 4:17.41 (career best); 3rd – 200 – Logan Saylor 22.79; 3rd – 110 hurdles – Logan Phillips 15.42 (career best); tie for 3rd – high jump – Saylor 6-2; 4th – 4×200 relay – Gabe McGill, Saylor, Phillips and Dylan Glunt 1:30.65 (season best) and 4th – 300 hurdles – Phillips 40.87.

Last Thursday in the regional prelims, Saylor qualified for state by winning the long jump 21-7.5 (school record) and the 4×800 relay team of Isaac Brown, Quinten Rudolph, Tate Yoder and Lauck qualified for state by placing 2nd in 8:07.14 (season best).

The Division II state meet will be held at OSU’s Jesse Owens Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

WL-S’s Logan Phillips (left) advanced to state in both the 110 and 300 hurdles during Saturday’s Division II regional finals in Piqua. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_phillips2.jpg WL-S’s Logan Phillips (left) advanced to state in both the 110 and 300 hurdles during Saturday’s Division II regional finals in Piqua. Photos by John Coffman Photography WL-S’s Dylan Glunt races to the finish line to place fourth in the 4×200 relay at the Division II regonal finals in Piqua on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_glunt.jpg WL-S’s Dylan Glunt races to the finish line to place fourth in the 4×200 relay at the Division II regonal finals in Piqua on Saturday. Photos by John Coffman Photography