Indians fall in D-III baseball district final

PLEASANT HILL – Cincinnati Roger Bacon held off Mechanicsburg, 4-2, in a Division III baseball district final.

The Indians jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Roger Bacon then scored three runs in the fourth inning and one in the sixth.

For Mechanicsburg (19-6), Fisher Morgan was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Mason Hess was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

“I am extremely proud of our team and how they competed throughout the year,” said M’burg Coach Bryan Eyink. “It is always difficult to see the season come to an end, but our kids should hold their heads high. Our team competed pitch for pitch, we just fell short.”

Little League

West Liberty-Salem 1 – Lions Club defeated Kenton 2 – Red, 5-2. For WL-S 1, Adly Knox started on the mound and pitched 4 innings of 1 run, 1 hit baseball. Aydan Knox finished up by tossing 2 innings of 1 run ball. Together they combined for 10 strikeouts.

Drew Piacentino led the offense with a run and an RBI. Lucas Trimble also added an RBI. Jackson Henry, Grant Krabill scored big runs off of walks. The Knox brothers also added hits and runs to the effort.