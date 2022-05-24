Indians fall in softball regional

Bradford defeated Mechanicsburg, 13-3, in six innings in a Division IV softball regional semifinal on Tuesday at Northmont. The Indians finish the season at 19-3 overall. Pictured, Mechanicsburg’s Elyse Wilson slides safely into third base during Tuesday’s game.

