Posted on by

Indians fall in softball regional


Bradford defeated Mechanicsburg, 13-3, in six innings in a Division IV softball regional semifinal on Tuesday at Northmont. The Indians finish the season at 19-3 overall. Pictured, Mechanicsburg’s Elyse Wilson slides safely into third base during Tuesday’s game.

Bradford defeated Mechanicsburg, 13-3, in six innings in a Division IV softball regional semifinal on Tuesday at Northmont. The Indians finish the season at 19-3 overall. Pictured, Mechanicsburg’s Elyse Wilson slides safely into third base during Tuesday’s game.


Photo by John Coffman Photography

Bradford defeated Mechanicsburg, 13-3, in six innings in a Division IV softball regional semifinal on Tuesday at Northmont. The Indians finish the season at 19-3 overall. Pictured, Mechanicsburg’s Elyse Wilson slides safely into third base during Tuesday’s game.

Bradford defeated Mechanicsburg, 13-3, in six innings in a Division IV softball regional semifinal on Tuesday at Northmont. The Indians finish the season at 19-3 overall. Pictured, Mechanicsburg’s Elyse Wilson slides safely into third base during Tuesday’s game.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_wilson.jpgBradford defeated Mechanicsburg, 13-3, in six innings in a Division IV softball regional semifinal on Tuesday at Northmont. The Indians finish the season at 19-3 overall. Pictured, Mechanicsburg’s Elyse Wilson slides safely into third base during Tuesday’s game. Photo by John Coffman Photography