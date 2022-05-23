Sartin leads Indians to district softball title

VERSAILLES – Mechanicsburg held off Fort Loramie, 10-7, to claim a Division IV district softball title on Friday.

Both teams scored four runs in the first inning.

The Indians added three runs in the third inning and three in the sixth.

For Mechanicsburg, Jasalyn Sartin earned a complete game win and was 3 for 5 with 4 RBI, Elyse Wilson was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and Addie DeLong was 4 for 4 with an RBI.

The Indians (19-2) advance to play Bradford in a regional semifinal today at 2 p.m. at Northmont.

Little League

West Liberty-Salem 1/Lions Club beat West Liberty-Salem 2/Community Health and Wellness, 12-3.

For Lions Club, Aydan Knox and Adly Knox both cracked home runs out of the park. The brothers combined for 4 runs, 4 hits and 5 RBI. Lucas Piacentino had 2 hits and scored 2 runs, Jackson Henry added 2 hits, including a 2-run double and David Roberts knocked in a run.

Aydan Knox gave up no earned runs and struck out 8. Adly Knox and Henry finished up on the mound for the win.

For WL-S 2, Carter Pratt, Tyler Hershberger, Thad Smith, Rylan Leichty and Elijah Filio all had hits.

T-ball

West Liberty T-Ball Roofs by Warren lost to Ridgemont, 21-8. Leading the way for West Liberty was Jaiden Shirk going 4 for 4 with an RBI. Lyda Stengel, Emma Richardson, Khloe Miller, Easton Tevis and Sawyer Fiorini each had two hits.

Coach pitch

West Liberty Berry Digital Solutions defeated Zanesfield 2, 15-5.

All 10 batters in the Berry Digital Solutions’ lineup recorded base hits and scored runs. Ozzy Anders was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and 4 RBI. Elliot Deitrick, Desmond Lucas and Jason Fairchild also turned in 3 for 3 performances at the plate.

Tigers with 2 hits included Jordan Griffith, Elijah Sarver, Trent Gammell and Cooper Thompson. Zeke Bair belted a 2-run triple and Brock Milliron singled and scored a run.

Mechanisburg’s Jasalyn Sartin (pictured) was 3 for 5 with 4 RBI against Fort Loramie. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_sartin.jpg Mechanisburg’s Jasalyn Sartin (pictured) was 3 for 5 with 4 RBI against Fort Loramie. Photo by John Coffman Photography