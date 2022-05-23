Racing at Shady Bowl rained out again

DeGRAFF – The rain curse continues for Shady Bowl Speedway as once again the scheduled Saturday night of racing was cancelled.

The Kenyon Midgets, which were on the schedule, are now set to return on Aug.13.

This Saturday will be Military Night at Shady Bowl.

All active and retired members of the military will be treated to a free night of racing courtesy of the staff and management of Shady Bowl Speedway. This offer is for grandstand admission only, and members must present a military ID card.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing Modifieds, the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts, the Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks, the Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars and The Frazier/Parsons Designs FOMOCO Cruisers will all be in action.

Racing will start on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with heats and dashes – weather permitting.